Chick-fil-A opens in Syracuse

CICERO, N.Y. - Upstate New York's first Chik-Fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Syracuse.

Lines were long and customers eagerly awaited their first meal from the restaurant yesterday, with one Syracuse University student showing up at 10:30 on Wednesday night just to get in line.

The chicken chain claims to have created the chicken sandwich and also serves nuggets and waffle fries served alongside its famous Chik-Fil-A sauce.

Police have been directing traffic around the area to help people navigate in and out of the restaurant and drive thru.

Those visiting the restaurant are asked to be patient, courteous to other drivers, and alert for pedestrians nearby.

If you're planning to check it out this weekend, you'll have to go on Saturday as the restaurant is always closed on Sundays.