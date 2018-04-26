Chenango Forks sophomore wins underage drinking prevention poster contest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - As prom and graduation season approaches, a local convenience store chain is helping to warn to teens about the risks of consuming alcohol.

Mirabito has once again teamed with Lourdes Youth Services to sponsor a Dangers of Underage Drinking poster contest.

This year's winner, Chenango Forks Sophomore Cheyenne Stinson, was announced at the Mirabito near SUNY Broome.

Her poster depicts a fork in the road in which teenagers choose between life and death.

Stinson wants her peers to know that drinking can have long-lasting impacts.

"Really anybody can go down the wrong path. I think you should choose the right decision and not drink under 21. Because it's 21 for a reason," said Stinson.

For being selected, Stinson receives $250 worth of gift cards from Mirabito and other sponsors, Broome County Stop DWI, Drug Free Communities, Care Compass Network, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Her poster will be displayed near Mirabito's beer coolers to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors.