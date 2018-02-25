BU hosts annual mall day

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Binghamton University showcased some of its many offerings outside of the Vestal campus for the community.

The 7th annual BU day at the mall was held Saturday at the Oakdale Mall's Center Court.

Over 100 students and faculty members came out to spend time with mall-goers and show off some of the work done on campus.

In honor of engineering week, students printed bracelets and shark clips from a 3D printer.

BU President Harvey Stenger says it's a fun way to mingle with local residents.

"I think people look forward to this. They bring their young kids and there's a lot for them to do. It's good for us to get outside of the campus walls to bring our stuff to them," said Stenger.

There was also a student dance performance along with arts, crafts and balloons for kids.

The public event was free and the University gave away free swag such as knit caps and baseball hats.