Blaze Pizza opens on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, N.Y. - There's a new place to grab a pizza that can be ready in just three minutes.

Blaze Pizza is now open at 3714 Vestal Parkway East, across from the Olum's Campus Plaza.

The California-based franchise features eight signature pizzas, salads, desserts, beer, and wine along with a create-your-own pizza option.

All of the pizzas are 12 inches and customers can choose from high-rise, original, and gluten free dough.

People place their order at the beginning of the line and watch the pizza make its way to the flaming oven that cooks the pizza in 180 seconds.

Area Manager Melvin Quintanilla says each pie is made to order to cater to each customer's tastes.

"We have eight signature pizzas that are great. But, what sets us apart from everyone else, is the option to make each pizza individual to each guest. Whether it's someone on their 30 minute lunch break or a family coming in for dinner, each person can get something different every single time," said Quintanilla.

Blaze is offering a promotion on Friday where anyone who follows them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram can receive a free build-your-own pizza.

For the older crowd who may not be on social media, an in-person shout-out is good enough for a free pizza.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, log on to BlazePizza.com.