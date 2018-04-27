Black Cat Gallery and Gift Shop moves to bigger location

OWEGO, N.Y. - An art gallery in Owego is moving a few doors down to offer a bigger selection to its customers.

Black Cat Gallery and Gift Shop has moved from 190 Front Street to 214 Front Street in Owego.

Black Cat is an artisan retail store and art gallery featuring photos, paintings, pottery, textiles, jewelry, and other works from 40 local artists.

A ribbon cutting celebration was held on Wednesday at the new location.

It opened in 2010 and Owner Janelle Malia wanted to relocate to a bigger spot with more to offer.

"We like this location. We like the airiness of the store. We like the natural light. Moving is always difficult, but it's time to clear out and see things new again. We have a lot of new artwork that we did not feature at the previous store," said Malia.

Malia says she rotates the artwork on a daily basis and is always looking for new artists to feature.

Artists also help run the store and can be seen working on their creations.

For more information, visit BlackCatGalleryOwego.com.