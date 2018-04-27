Binghamton University honored by Toastmasters International

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton University is being honored by an international organization specializing in public speaking.

Toastmasters International has named BU its Corporate Recognition Award recipient for this year.

The organization empowers people to perfect their public speaking and leadership skills.

It has over 16,000 clubs with a membership base of over 352,000 people in over 140 countries.

BU was nominated for its support in membership and assistance to the organization.

"This University is a big supporter of Toastmasters. They've had a club for the past 15 years, helping students, faculty and the community. They've also help us with meeting spaces for conferences and training. They understand the value of Toastmasters," said Toastmasters International Board Member Radhi Spear.

The trophy was presented to BU President Harvey Stenger recently.

Some of the BU Toastmasters members discussed why they joined the organization during the ceremony.