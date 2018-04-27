News

LiveNation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows beginning Monday

By: NBC4 Staff

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 01:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 04:33 PM EDT

Concert tickets can break the bank, but LiveNation is celebrating National Concert Week with a big deal on hundreds of shows.

Twenty bucks can get you a ticket to see artists including Bon Jovi, Brad Paisley, Chicago and REO Speedwagon, Counting Crows, Def Leppard and Journey, Janet Jackson, Kesha, Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5, Pentatonix, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, The Smashing Pumpkins, the Vans Warped Tour, Zac Brown Band, and many more. 

LiveNation says the offer is valid from 8am local time on April 30 to 11:59pm local time on May 8, 2018 on select shows, while supplies last. Click here for more information. 

