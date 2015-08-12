1

Weather
Alerts

Vigil brings attention to inmate deaths in Broome County Jail

Vigil brings attention to inmate deaths in Broome County Jail

According to the New York State Commission of Correction, seven inmates have died while in custody of the Broome County Sheriff's Office dating back to July 2011.

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

Binghamton

23° Overcast
Weather Details

Events

Share It

Stay Connected