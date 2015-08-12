U.S. Attorney: Binghamton man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine in Broome County
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Anthony Randolph, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to engaging in a drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
-
Binghamton Junior Senators find success in first season with players from all over
-
48 people become American citizens in Binghamton naturalization ceremony
-
Islamic organization mosque holds open house
-
Garnar announces shared services property tax savings committee
-
Binghamton ‘goes red' to support women's heart health
Don't Miss
-
Greek Peak Six Pack
6 All Day passes for $264!
-
Discount Deals
We have a deal for you!
-
Daily J!
Today's Daily J clue is...
-
Security Mutual Life
Interactive Downtown Webcam
-
We're Hiring!
Job Openings at NewsChannel 34
-
Movie Showtimes
See movie listings here!
-
Community Calendar
What's going on around Binghamton?
-
Like us on Facebook!
Stay up to date with NewsChannel 34
-
Sports Connection
The sports page created by you!
-
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Local health experts are here to help!
-
Local restaurants battle it out in ‘Souper Hero' fundraiser
The 3rd annual Clash of the "Soup"er heroes was held recently at Maine-Endwell High School.
-
Town of Maine home once an Underground Railroad destination
Newschannel 34 takes a closer look at a Town of Maine home that became a station along the …
-
Resolution would make Binghamton a 'welcoming' city for refugees, immigrants
Refugees, immigrants and other residents gathered at the American Civic Association to show their …
-
Regional Economic Development Council outlines 2017 priorities
The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council met Thursday, the first time since …
-
Lockheed Martin celebrates completion of 100th special radar system
The Q-53 is designed to be used on the battlefield and provide US Army troops with either 90 degree…
-
SUNY Broome opens new Applied Learning and Career Center
Students at SUNY Broome have a new tool to prepare them for life after graduation.
-
Art professor brings her first show to Binghamton for First Friday
A SUNY Oneonta art professor is having her first show in Binghamton, bringing together three …
-
Greater Binghamton's first kava bar to open on First Friday
Doc Concrescence Kava, Tea and Elixir Social Club is opening Friday in the historic Perry Building …
-
Vestal native returns home to perform with international saxophone quintet
A concert by the saxophone quintet Five Sax will serve as a homecoming for one of its members.
-
WANTED: Deputies looking for man, 33, wanted on drug charge.
Edward Armistead, 33, is wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd deg…
-
Binghamton Junior Senators find success in first season with players…
The team is in their first season in Binghamton, after moving here from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania,…
-
Report: Bills have "significant interest" in Romo
Same report also brands move "unlikely"
-
NFL BAD LIP READING: 2017 version released
-
B.U. Bearcats fall to UMBC, 92-74
The Bearcats three-game winning streak was snapped, but on a positive note, senior Marlon Beck …
-
SU defeats NC State 100-93 in overtime
Midway through the second half, it looked like the troubling trend of road losses would continue …
-
B-Sens to face off against Albany Devils after big announcement
The New Jersey Devils are relocating their AHL franchise from Albany to Binghamton for the 2017-18 …
-
Confirmed: New Jersey Devils to bring AHL team to Binghamton
The name of the team will be the Binghamton Devils.
-
Rex bashes Bills in 1st interview since firing
Wishes Jets well, not Bills
-
Players arrive in Houston to get ready for the Big Game
Players arrived Monday and are ready to prepare for the big game.
-
B-Sens to make 'significant announcement' on Tuesday in Binghamton
They say at the event, they will "make a significant announcement on the future of the American …
-
Tailors/ Seamstress
Sall-Stearns
-
CMV Driver Class A
Amrex Chemical Co, Inc.
-
Home Care Aides IMMEDIATE OPENING
The Family & Children's Society, Inc.
-
Sr. Test Equipment Design Engineer - ENSCO Avionics, Inc.
ENSCO Avionics, Inc.
-
Warehouse - nightshift
Amrex Chemical Co, Inc.
-
Warehouse - Day Shift
Amrex Chemical Co, Inc.
-
Website Coordinator
Broome-Tioga BOCES
-
Accountant
Broome-Tioga BOCES
-
Student Employees
Oneonta Job Corps Academy
-
Floor Supervisor/Plant Manager
Integrated Wood Components Inc.
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
-
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
-
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last goodbye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Lady Gaga teams up with Tiffany
Lady Gaga is the newest face of Tiffany & Co.The jeweler has recruited the native New Yorker for its latest Legendary Style campaign. She'll be the face of a new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear."In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry."
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
Now Loading......
NewsChannel 34 on Facebook
NewsChannel 34 on Twitter
NewsChannel 34 iPhone App
NewsChannel 34 Android App