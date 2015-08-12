Report: Albany Devils planning to relocate to Binghamton

Report: Albany Devils planning to relocate to Binghamton

The Times Union in Albany reported Wednesday that the Albany Devils, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, are planning to relocate to Binghamton for the 2017-2018 season.

